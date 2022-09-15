Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed “Bill #07-17 Provision of Calm App Subscription for Student Mental Health and Wellbeing” in a unanimous vote during its meeting Wednesday.

The bill will work to purchase 600 yearly subscriptions of the Calm app, costing $7,632, to be provided to students in need over a one-, two- or three-year plan.

The bill states that the University of Arizona conducted academic research that shows the app provides moderate to large benefits to reducing students’ stress levels.

UPUA members said they hope the app will have similar effects on Penn State students.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE