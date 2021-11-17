Penn State UPUA passes bill for increased funding for Mental Health and Wellness week

At its Wednesday night meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association passed Bill #16-16, Funding for Mental Health and Wellness Week.

This bill came was inspired by the 2018 Penn State Student Health Assessment Survey, which found that 11% of men and 21% of women reported being diagnosed or treated for at least one mental health condition in the past 12 months, according to Student Affairs.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic bringing light to mental health, UPUA representatives said the organization seeks to provide more innovative mental health and wellness programming to students.

As a result, UPUA will fund a weeklong event of tabling and programming to provide students with the resources, such as care packages and resource guides for one-on-one interaction with students during tabling.

These care packages will be created by the student and could include chapstick, essential oil, a notebook, a stress ball and a sticker.

Students are also encouraged to take a resource guide with information on university-sponsored mental health support centers — such as Counseling and Psychological Services, University Health Services, among others.

The bill passed 36-1-0 during the meeting.

