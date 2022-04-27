Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed "Bill #03-17: Establishment of the Syllabus Week Fall 2022 'Know Your Rights,'" during its Wednesday night assembly meeting.

The bill, proposed by the Academic Affairs Committee, is a culmination of the “Know Your Rights” campaign, which focuses on compiling relevant University Faculty Senate academic policies and transforming them into student-friendly advertisements.

The bill resolves to continue the campaign and create a new “Academic Rights: FAQ” page on the UPUA website outlining all relevant details of Senate Policy 43-00, Senate Policy 34-89, Senate Policy 44-20, Senate Policy 89-00 as well as the process of the Faculty Senate petition process.

