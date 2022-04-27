Penn State UPUA Apr. 27

Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association at its weekly meeting Wednesday, April 27, 2022. 

 Courtesy of Zara Denison

Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed "Bill #03-17: Establishment of the Syllabus Week Fall 2022 'Know Your Rights,'" during its Wednesday night assembly meeting.

The bill, proposed by the Academic Affairs Committee, is a culmination of the “Know Your Rights” campaign, which focuses on compiling relevant University Faculty Senate academic policies and transforming them into student-friendly advertisements.

The bill resolves to continue the campaign and create a new “Academic Rights: FAQ” page on the UPUA website outlining all relevant details of Senate Policy 43-00, Senate Policy 34-89, Senate Policy 44-20, Senate Policy 89-00 as well as the process of the Faculty Senate petition process.

