Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed “Bill #33-16: Funding for Lambda Theta Alpha’s 'Take Back the Night,’” during its Wednesday night meeting.

The bill provides $100 in funding for Lambda Theta Alpha’s event.

"Take Back the Night" is an event a student-led event held to raise awareness and be in solidarity with those who have been impacted by sexual violence, according to Hope Steger.

“They just needed funding for a weatherproof banner for when they march around campus during [Sexual Violence Prevention and Awareness] week,” Steger (sophomore-political science) said.

