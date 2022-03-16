Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association made several amendments to its constitution during its Wednesday night meeting.

One of the changes was to the rules and regulations regarding the suspension of a representative who violates the values of the UPUA.

The previous policy suspended both a representative's speaking and voting privileges in this case, and this issue was debated during the discussion portion.

Rep. Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen was in favor of keeping both measures.

"If you can't be accountable to the constitution during a meeting, I don’t think a representative deserves their voting privileges," Rounds-Sorensen (senior-political science and labor and employment relations) said.

Another representative in opposition of keeping both measures, Joshua Reynolds, spoke out during the discussion — disagreeing with the reasoning behind suspending a representative's vote.

“If the argument is that just because you are not able to speak you are not capable of voting, I have to disagree with that," Reynolds (junior-economics, political science, Chinese, Spanish and Asian studies) said.

The amendment to the suspension of a representative's speaking privileges but remove the suspension of voting privileges for the academic day was passed in a 23-13 vote.

