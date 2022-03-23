As an organization run by students to advocate for students, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association focuses on many initiatives, but for UPUA President Erin Boas, an emphasis on women’s perspectives in the room is “essential.”

Boas (senior-international politics and economics) said there’s “large… discussions about wages and women in STEM,” such as expanding the “acceptance and opportunities for women’s careers,” but not as much emphasis has been placed on free menstrual products.

“We talk about financial insecurities all the time, but we often don’t think of that as an insecurity,” Boas said.

Boas said UPUA is working with other organizations to combat these issues, such as Days for Girls at Penn State, a nonprofit working to end period poverty by offering free menstrual products.

Women’s Empowerment Roundtables, another initiative, are part of UPUA’s Justice and Equity Committee, according to Aarathi Kallur, the chair of the Justice and Equity Committee and the Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus representative.

“The goal of this roundtable is to have conversations about women’s issues on campus,” Kallur (junior-health policy administration) said. “We had one of our first roundtable discussions on women [in] academia, specifically STEM fields, and it was such a great conversation.”

Patricia Birungi, UPUA chair of academic affairs and representative for Penn State’s College of Health and Human Development, said advocating for women in STEM is important to her.

“Student government obviously has a lot of students related to politics and really into liberal arts, but there’s not really a lot of representation for other diverse student experiences,” Birungi (senior-biological science) said. “I figured that it would be important to have more representation in the UPUA because at the time that I came, there was not a lot of diversity.”

Kallur said in the past, UPUA was a “white male-dominated organization.”

“Politics and student governments are very male-dominated spaces sometimes, and men tend to overlook our issues,” Birungi said. “It’s incredibly important for women to shine light on issues they experience, and they are the best ones to speak on their experiences, and they would be best suited to create solutions for other women.”

For Boas, she said she was “really happy to see, just this past year in our organization as a whole, we did have a lot of women in leadership.”

“There were so many great women that stepped up to the plate,” Boas said.

Boas said many of her mentors have been “strong female leaders” within UPUA, but the Women’s Empowerment Rountables introduced Boas to “different levels of advocacy and perspectives” within female empowerment.

Since her freshman year, Boas has been involved in Omega Phi Alpha, a national service sorority.

“I’ve seen the benefits that greek life and having that Panhellenic community serves for being able to get connected with other women,” Boas said. “But if you’re not in those spaces, it’s hard as a female on campus to have similar levels of support, and so the Women's Empowerment Roundtable was to be able to have those similar levels of support and education programming.”

Boas said she’s also looking forward to hearing conversations the first female president of Penn State, Neeli Bendapudi, will have.

Moving forward, Kallur said she hopes the Justice and Equity Committee has more conversations about women — specifically focusing on the “intersectionality of being a person of color and also being a woman.”

“It’s a unique experience at Penn State, and it’s different for everyone, so just having more open dialogue with that and finding ways that we could support women of color — that would be absolutely great,” Kallur said.

Birungi also said she hopes to continue making spaces for women to “feel more comfortable,” especially for those in male-dominated fields.

“Because I’ve been in the UPUA since my freshman year, I’ve been able to see different transitions — from a strong male leadership to having so many amazing women at the forefront of so many projects.” Birungi said.

Kallur said she encourages anyone who’s passionate about advocacy to get involved with UPUA, as well as generally keeping informed on issues and events on campus.

“No matter who you are or who you come to the table as, you bring a valid perspective. It’s really easy for females in leadership to have that imposter syndrome, and you never feel like you got there because you achieved it yourself,” Boas said. “It’s really important to uplift and empower women.”

