Leaders of Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association and Graduate and Professional Student Association signed an open letter Saturday addressed to President Eric Barron and the Board of Trustees urging a university-wide vaccine mandate.

Earlier today, UPUA and GPSA leadership sent the following letter to the Board of Trustees and President Barron urging mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for the upcoming Fall semester. Penn State needs to act now to protect the community and students' wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/FzY06UrEtt — UPUA President Erin Boas (@UPUA_President) July 31, 2021

Presenting statistics on student population and the Delta variant, the letter urged university action and called for an emergency session of the Board of Trustees to address the matter.

The letter also referenced other Big Ten universities' already implemented vaccination policies, including Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan State.

UPUA President Erin Boas, UPUA Vice President Najee Rodriguez and GPSA President Schönn Franklin were the sole endorsers of the letter, according to UPUA's Instagram post, and the letter does not represent views of the entire UPUA or GPSA.

