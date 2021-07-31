BJC Vaccination Site, David Snyder 2

David Snyder, of Bellwood, Pa., receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Leaders of Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association and Graduate and Professional Student Association signed an open letter Saturday addressed to President Eric Barron and the Board of Trustees urging a university-wide vaccine mandate.

Presenting statistics on student population and the Delta variant, the letter urged university action and called for an emergency session of the Board of Trustees to address the matter.

The letter also referenced other Big Ten universities' already implemented vaccination policies, including Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan State.

UPUA President Erin Boas, UPUA Vice President Najee Rodriguez and GPSA President Schönn Franklin were the sole endorsers of the letter, according to UPUA's Instagram post, and the letter does not represent views of the entire UPUA or GPSA.

