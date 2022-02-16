Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association passed Bill #29-16: “Funding 2022 PSU Votes Debate with the College Democrats, College Independents and College Republicans” from the UPUA's Governmental Affairs Committee during its weekly meeting Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Primary Election is on May 17, and according to the bill, “voter turnout amongst 18-24 year olds in midterm elections is consistently low,” with “only 20% of the registered individuals in this age range [turning] out in the 2018 Midterm Elections.”

According to the bill, “only 54.86% of eligible voters in Centre County participated” in the 2018 Midterm Elections.

In an effort to increase voter turnout, past UPUA Assemblies have held debates between the College Democrats, the College Independents and the College Republicans.

UPUA’s recommended course of action is to “fund the 2022 PSU Votes Debate with the College Democrats, College Independents, and College Republicans on Healthcare for the amount of $1,364.39.”

According to the bill, the “PSU Votes Debate on Healthcare in America" will take place on Feb. 21 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson's Freeman Auditorium.

