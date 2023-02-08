During its meeting on Wednesday, Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to formally establish a spring 2023 “Academic Integrity Know-How” campaign.

According to the bill, the campaign will seek to spread awareness about common types of integrity violations and inform students about correct procedures when academic misconduct is suspected.

In his introduction of the bill, Rik Bhattacharyya, an at-large representative, spoke about the importance of educating the student body because "many people do not become involved until it is too late."

"Academic integrity is an issue that most people don't immediately think of unless they have a personal problem," Bhattacharyya (freshman-chemical engineering) said.

He explained the importance for the UPUA to ensure this information will be made more readily available for students to learn about.

In addition to providing "tips for students," the UPUA campaign will also share resources for helping students get involved in college academic integrity committees.

For the duration of a week from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, Bhattacharyya said the UPUA will make use of Instagram posts to share daily "infographics" about academic integrity.

"The Department of Public Relations is hereby charged with disseminating this information through all relevant channels and using allocated funds to sponsor the post on the UPUA’s Instagram," according to the bill.

