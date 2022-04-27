Penn State student Zion Sykes was elected as the State College Borough Liaison during Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association’s Wednesday night meeting.

“My main goal is to make State College and the borough less of two separate communities and more of one. I am passionate about just assisting people in every way, that was my motivation for running for this role,” Sykes (freshman-international politics) said.

As the State College Borough liaison, Sykes is responsible for facilitating community relations between the university and State College borough.

At the meeting, Sykes said he has done "a lot of work" in Philadelphia's local government.

"As borough liaison, I want to assist in trying to have a student on the police oversight board and propose that there is a new police misconduct database. I feel there is a lot more we can do in terms of information dissemination,” Sykes said.

