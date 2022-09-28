On Wednesday night, Breslin Toles was elected as the Chair of Justice and Equity during the University Park Undergraduate Association's general assembly meeting.

Toles (sophomore-international politics) has had prior experience from high school with diversity, equity and inclusion, so she wanted to continue doing that at Penn State.

“I’m looking forward to reaching out to a lot more clubs that we haven’t reached out to before traditionally in Justice and Equity,” Toles said. “Hopefully in the end, we come out with a lot more connections in UPUA.”

Toles ran for the position unopposed and said she is really excited and hoping for more people to join UPUA soon.

