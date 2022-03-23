Election season is back in State College, and Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association Elections Commission has updated its list of candidates for the election taking place on March 31.

There will be one executive ticket, 18 at-large candidates instead of 19, and 12 academic college candidates will be listed on the ballot, according to a UPUA release. Additionally, two candidates have declared write-in candidacies for the at-large seats, and one has declared a write-in candidacy for the College of Arts and Architecture seat.

There are no candidates running from any of the following four academic colleges, according to their respective academic representatives: Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing, College of Information Sciences and Technology, College of Health and Human Development and the Schreyer Honors College.

The executive ticket has two candidates on the ballot: Najee Rodriguez and Sydney Gibbard.

Rodriguez is running for president, and Gibbard is running for vice president. Hopeful president and vice president elect Rodriguez and Gibbard are aiming to create a “revolutionary campaign” based on the core values of empathy, equity and empowerment, according to their bio on the UPUA website.

The 18 at-large candidates are Giselle Concepcion, Elliot Copeland, Kayla Davidson, Carter Gangl, Marissa Gillespie, Isabel Graham, Simran Kakar, Conor Kelley, David Morgan, Elijah Neal, Nora O’Toole, Zachary Perrin, Vikram Raj, Joshua Reynolds, Daniel Rogers III, Lev Rotkin, Siddharth Shah and Zion Sykes.

In addition to those already listed, the write-in candidates on the ballot are Chase Wilson and Ansh Matta.

The 12 academic candidates are representing nine of the 16 academic colleges at Penn State:

Giani Clark of the College of Education

Kyle Quinn of the College of Engineering

Haley Parker of the College of the Liberal Arts

Isaiah Johnson of the College of the Liberal Arts

Michael Diehl of the Smeal College of Business

Ryan Setzenfand of the Smeal College of Business

Michael DiFurio of the Smeal College of Business

Brandon Bixler of the College of Agricultural Sciences

Owen Haddad of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

Matthew Roy of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Vincent Smedile of the Eberly College of Science

Ava Phillips of the Division of Undergraduate Studies

For more information about the candidates, voters can review the candidates' biographies and involvements here.

The UPUA Elections Commission will host an Executive Town Hall with the solo executive ticket at 7 p.m. Thursday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Freeman Auditorium, according to the release. Those interested can submit questions for the ticket in advance here.

The UPUA election will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 31. Eligible undergraduate students at University Park can cast their ballot here.

Voters will elect one executive ticket for president and vice president, 20 at-large representatives, 14 academic representatives (one for each college) and undergraduate delegates to the University Park Allocation Committee, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE