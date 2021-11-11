You are the owner of this article.
Penn State UPUA dissolves its Ad-Hoc Committee on Continued Policy, Planning for COVID-19, Its Variants

Coronavirus Vaccine AP
David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #16-16 — Dissolving the Ad-Hoc Committee on Continued Policy and Planning for COVID-19 and Its Variants as part of its Wednesday night vote on Nov. 3.

UPUA established the Ad-Hoc Committee on Continued Policy and Planning for COVID-19 and Its Variants Aug. 19 with the goal of creating “plans in order to minimize the negative impacts of any precautions may be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may have on the student body, while still preserving the effectiveness of said precautions.”

It came to the attention of UPUA representatives that the Ad-Hoc’s advocacy could be made stronger if it came from the pre-existing five legislative committees because of their established relationships with task forces and administration.

As a result, Chair of the Ad-Hoc Jason Nelson presented a proposal to the active members to dissolve the Ad-Hoc, especially due to the drop in coronavirus cases on campus and the lower risks posed to students currently by the virus. The Ad-Hoc committee unanimously voted in favor of dissolving the committee.

According to Penn State's COVID-19 Dashboard, as of Tuesday, there were 24 positive coronavirus tests during the seven-day period leading up to Tuesday, and the current positivity rate is 0.4%.

UPUA recommended its work be continued through other committees.

