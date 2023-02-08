The University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to discount tickets to Penn State Centre Stage’s production of Emilia’s “Ladies Night” on Wednesday night.

Emilia’s cast consists only of women and non-binary people, which "is the first of its kind for Penn State Centerstage," according to the bill.

The funding will subsidize the tickets to $10, taking $2.50 away from the original price. This also includes tickets to the "Burn Bright: Women and Non-binary Night," a talkback session that will occur after the play on Apr. 19, according to the bill.

The School of Theater department is putting a hold on tickets, allowing discounted tickets to be provided to the "marginalized groups the play represents," the bill said.

