During its weekly Wednesday night meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously confirmed Steven Burns as its new elections commission advisor.

Although Burns, assistant director in Penn State's Office of Student Conduct, was unable to attend the meeting, Barry Bram, senior director of student engagement Programs at Penn State spoke on his behalf.

“Because of Steven’s work in the office of [student] conduct, he’s used to enforcing code and overseeing policy, which makes him a good fit for the role,” Bram said.

