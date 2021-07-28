During its first General Assembly and sole summer meeting Wednesday, Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed new directors and representatives into a vast number of positions in anticipation of the fall semester.

The student government, which hopes to conduct its meetings in person next semester, hosted its summer session via Zoom.

For the four open positions on UPUA’s judicial board, student body President Erin Boas nominated four associate justices.

Andrew Waldman (sophomore-mechanical engineering), Kristine Gonzalez (senior-political science), Lawrence Corridoni (junior-mechanical engineering) and Yash Patni (sophomore-computer science) were each questioned and confirmed by the UPUA General Assembly.

The General Assembly then considered Boas’s (senior-international politics and economics) selections for directors of various student government departments.

Emily Zimbler (senior-public relations) was confirmed as executive director of public relations. Dan Risser (junior-labor and employment relations and political science), a longtime member of UPUA, was then confirmed as executive co-director of first-year council, his counterpart being Amy Garry (sophomore-secondary education).

Following this, the General Assembly confirmed Ashley Hayford (senior-digital and print journalism) as director of outreach, Grace Southern (senior-digital arts) as director of communications, Robert Grots (senior-education and public policy) as director of academic affairs and Kianna Bingham (senior-political science and African American studies) as director of government affairs.

The final two directors confirmed were Rene Richardson (sophomore-accounting) and Cade Miller (sophomore-broadcast journalism). They were sworn in as director of justice and equity and director of student life, respectively.

Finally, the legislative branch added two new members to its ranks — Nora O’Toole (sophomore-cyber security and international politics) and Nina Sampogne (sophomore-biology). The two were confirmed as at-large representatives after the General Assembly saw two recent resignations.

The UPUA will remain active throughout the summer, hoping to call its 16th Assembly to order this fall in the HUB-Robeson Center.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ashley Hayford is a former news reporter and editor for The Daily Collegian.

