Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed various positions within the 17th Assembly during its Wednesday night meeting.
UPUA’s confirmations included:
- Ashley Campos (sophomore-criminology) was confirmed as secretary
- Dan Risser (junior-political science and labor and employment relations) was confirmed as the executive director of finance
- Rayna Alexander (sophomore-political science) was confirmed as the executive director of public relations
- Charani Gauravaram (freshman-advertising and public relations) was confirmed as the director of communications
- Sacha Smith (sophomore-corporate innovation and entrepreneurship) was confirmed as the special director of sexual violence awareness and prevention
- Isabella Briseño (junior-environmental resource management) was confirmed as the executive director of environmental sustainability
The 17th Assembly officially met for its first time on April 13.
