Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association announced Monday the resignation of current Chair of Academic Affairs Lewis Richardson, which will be effective Wednesday, Jan. 19.

He stepped down due to his job on the weekends, UPUA said, and has decided to begin the transition of a new chair with the onset of the new semester. Richardson will continue on UPUA as the Schreyer Honors College Representative and sit on academic affairs.

Paty Birungi, the 15th Assembly Chair of AAC, is running for the newly open position to align with the "timeline" and "goals" of UPUA in the position — though any official representative in UPUA can run for the position as well.

"With only about two months left in the term of the position, it is essential that the person filling this role has strong knowledge of academic affairs and its direction for the spring semester," UPUA said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, UPUA will host an open internal election during its General Assembly meeting for the position. Official representatives running must have served in UPUA, be nominated by another individual on the floor and speak for five minutes with a 10-minute question period from representatives.

Those in UPUA interested in running are encouraged to reach out to Richardson and/or Speaker of the Assembly for UPUA Sydney Gibbard.

