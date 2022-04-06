Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association officially certified its 2022 election results as of Monday, April 4.

Najee Rodriguez and Sydney Gibbard were elected UPUA president and vice president, respectively. They were the only candidates on the executive ballot, and their ticket received 2,053 eligible votes out of 2,399 total OrgCentral eligible ballots in the election.

There were 18 registered at-large candidates, as well as 12 registered academic college candidates for nine of Penn State’s 14 colleges. Each academic college elects one representative to represent its interests in UPUA, according to its website.

All vote totals from the night of the election were certified for the aforementioned positions as well, and specific results can be found on UPUA's website.

