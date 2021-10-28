Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association released a statement via Instagram Wednesday, canceling the General Assembly meeting on Nov. 3 and announcing UPUA’s attendance at the “Love is Louder” event sponsored by the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

The event is set to take place from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 3 at the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall.

Joining other campus organizations, UPUA reiterated its opposition to the scheduled visit of alt-right political commentator and activist Milo Yiannopoulos, who was invited to speak on campus by Uncensored America, a student organization at Penn State.

In a joint statement from UPUA President Erin Boas and Vice President Najee Rodriguez, “in order to effectively support the LGBTQIA+ community” they recommend attending the "Love is Louder" event over counter protests that may ensue in response to Yiannopoulos' visit.

“The MILO event’s goal is to provoke a response, and protesting the event is counterproductive,” they wrote in the statement. “Those who choose to protest, please make sure to review your rights.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE