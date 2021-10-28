The University Park Undergraduate Association is conducting a survey of Penn State students' thoughts and feelings on Uncensored America hosting Milo Yiannopoulos Wednesday, according to posts on the Association's social media.

Students can fill out the survey here.

Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst labeled Yiannopoulos as “offensive and hurtful,” a “social provocateur” with values “antithetical to Penn State’s” that “deliberately create controversy, hurt and disruption,” in a statement Monday.

But Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst said the university will not be taking action against Yiannopoulos.

“As a public university, we are fundamentally and unalterably obligated under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment to protect various expressive rights, even for those whose viewpoints offend our basic institutional values,” Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst said. “To do so otherwise not only violates the Constitution, but would undermine the basic freedom each of us shares to generally think and express ourselves as we wish.”

Though it “lacks the right to do anything to stop it,” Dunham, Sims and Whitehurst said the university encourages its community to take action against the messages of Yiannopoulos — action through inaction.

In response to the Milo Yiannopoulos event, Penn State's Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will host “Love is Louder” from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall.

