The UPUA office in the Hub-Robeson Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Rebecca Marcinko

The University Park Undergraduate Association announced the representatives who will serve in its 16th Assembly after polls closed at 9 p.m Wednesday.

Up for election were 20 at-large representative positions and 12 academic college representative positions. Though nearly all elections were contested by write-in candidates, all but one position featured a single name on the ballot.

The only contested race was among the at-large candidates, where 21 candidates ran for 20 available positions. The College of Nursing and the College Arts and Architecture representative positions did not receive any registered candidates.

The 16th Assembly representatives are:

At-Large Representatives

  • Samuel Ajah
  • Rayna Alexander
  • Emmanuel Almonte
  • Samantha Browne
  • Seth Constein
  • Matthew DeAngelis
  • Jordan Deibler
  • George Durango Espin
  • Cara Fliegel
  • Carter Gangl
  • Lakyn Meeder
  • Marie Misener
  • David Morgan
  • Kyle Quinn
  • Joshua Reynolds
  • Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen
  • Hope Steger
  • Sean Terrey
  • Brandon Walker
  • Steven Zhang

College of Education

  • Marissa Gillespie

College of Engineering

  • Sydney Gibbard

College of Health and Human Development

  • Patricia Birungi

College of the Liberal Arts

  • Noah Robertson

Schreyer Honors College

  • Lewis Richardson

Smeal College of Business

  • Cathy Zhou

College of Agricultural Sciences

  • Katelyn Farrar

College of Arts and Architecture (0)

Belisario College of Communications

  • Michael de Botton

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

  • Michael Jablonski

College of Informational Sciences and Technology

  • Donald Impavido

College of Nursing (0)

Eberly College of Science

  • Jasmine Bolduc

Division of Undergraduate Studies

  • Holden Ingalls

Click here to see the results of the executive race for the UPUA 16th Assembly.

