The University Park Undergraduate Association announced the representatives who will serve in its 16th Assembly after polls closed at 9 p.m Wednesday.

Up for election were 20 at-large representative positions and 12 academic college representative positions. Though nearly all elections were contested by write-in candidates, all but one position featured a single name on the ballot.

The only contested race was among the at-large candidates, where 21 candidates ran for 20 available positions. The College of Nursing and the College Arts and Architecture representative positions did not receive any registered candidates.

The 16th Assembly representatives are:

At-Large Representatives

Samuel Ajah

Rayna Alexander

Emmanuel Almonte

Samantha Browne

Seth Constein

Matthew DeAngelis

Jordan Deibler

George Durango Espin

Cara Fliegel

Carter Gangl

Lakyn Meeder

Marie Misener

David Morgan

Kyle Quinn

Joshua Reynolds

Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen

Hope Steger

Sean Terrey

Brandon Walker

Steven Zhang

College of Education

Marissa Gillespie

College of Engineering

Sydney Gibbard

College of Health and Human Development

Patricia Birungi

College of the Liberal Arts

Noah Robertson

Schreyer Honors College

Lewis Richardson

Smeal College of Business

Cathy Zhou

College of Agricultural Sciences

Katelyn Farrar

College of Arts and Architecture (0)

Belisario College of Communications

Michael de Botton

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Michael Jablonski

College of Informational Sciences and Technology

Donald Impavido

College of Nursing (0)

Eberly College of Science

Jasmine Bolduc

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Holden Ingalls

