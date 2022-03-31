Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association released preliminary Election Day vote totals and announced the representatives who will serve in its 17th Assembly for the 2022-23 academic year after polls closed at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Najee Rodriguez and Sydney Gibbard were elected UPUA president and vice president, respectively, and they were the sole candidates on the executive ballot. Their ticket received 2,053 eligible votes.

There were 18 registered at-large candidates, as well as 12 registered academic college candidates for nine of Penn State’s 14 colleges. Each academic college elects one representative to represent its interests in UPUA, according to its website.

The representatives elected to serve in the 17th Assembly include:

At-large representatives

Simran Kakar (921 votes)

Siddharth Shah (854 votes)

Daniel Rogers III (851 votes)

Marissa Gillepsie (1,039 votes)

Carter Gangl (977 votes)

Conor Kelley (911 votes)

Isabel Graham (888 votes)

David Morgan (906 votes)

Lev Rotkin ( votes)

Nora O’Toole (1,066 votes)

Vikram Raj (921 votes)

Giselle Concepcion (1,007 votes)

Joshua Reynolds (1,009 votes)

Kayla Davidson ( votes)

Zion Sykes (910 votes)

Elliot Copeland (839 votes)

Zachary Perrin (932 votes)

Elijah Neal (826 votes)

Jordan Deibler (138 votes)

Mitch Scordo (98 votes)

College of Education

Giani Clarke (151 votes)

College of Engineering

Kyle Quinn (359 votes)

College of the Liberal Arts

Isaiah Johnson (443 votes)

Smeal College of Business

Ryan Setzenfand (216 votes)

College of Agricultural Sciences

Brandon Bixler (108 votes)

Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

Owen Haddad (193 votes)

College of Earth and Mineral Sciences

Matthew Roy (60 votes)

Eberly College of Science

Vincent Smedile (184 votes)

Division of Undergraduate Studies

Ava Phillips (164 votes)

College of Arts and Architecture

Ky McKenna (26 votes)

Schreyer Honors College

Tori Kovalchick (98 votes)

College of Informational Sciences and Technology

Christopher Virostek (16 votes)

College of Health and Human Development

Jenna Angel (8 votes)

College of Nursing (0)

The preliminary vote totals above are unofficial as of Thursday night and will be fully updated in the coming days, according to a UPUA spokesperson.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State hosts 6th Startup Week April 4-8 powered by PNC Over 60 in-person, hybrid and virtual events have been scheduled for April 4-8 for Penn Stat…