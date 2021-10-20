Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association passed Resolution #11-16 — establishment of "What to Fix Day 2021" — at its meeting Wednesday night.

UPUA’s Eighth Assembly enacted the What to Fix Campaign, which focused on encouraging students to submit suggestions that would improve student or campus life at Penn State on social media or through surveys.

The 10th Assembly continued this effort by hosting the first What to Fix Day.

The current 16th Assembly said it hopes to further this campaign by holding a What to Fix Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Wednesday and Thursday at the HUB Ground Floor Stage.

The event will allow students to fill out a survey to let UPUA’s Facilities Committee know what needs to be fixed on campus.

