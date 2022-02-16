Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Bill #26-16: “Financially Supporting the Development of a ‘Soft Room’ in the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response from the Student Life Committee” during its weekly meeting Wednesday night.

According to the bill, the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response “provides support to those who may have been impacted by incidents of sexual or gender-based harassment, violence and other related misconduct.”

Currently, the only space available for the OSMPR to “conduct processes” is in conference rooms, according to the bill.

According to the bill passed, OSMPR “staff observed that individuals were more relaxed during these processes when students could be in a comfortable place of their choosing.”

The course of action, according to the bill, is to contribute $500 to the OSMPR “to assist in the development of a Soft Room in 222 Boucke.”

RELATED