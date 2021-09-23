During Wednesday night’s meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association announced a new seat for the Performing Arts Council will be added to its General Assembly.

This seat will serve as a community group seat, similar to groups like the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council, and will fall under the “student identity” category, according to Jordan Zaia, chief justice of UPUA.

Inherent identity groups, such as Black Caucus and Latino Caucus, are each allowed two seats rather than one in the General Assembly.

The PAC seat was accepted on the condition of a constitutional change, which the Judicial Board of the UPUA is working on currently. After this change is authorized, the official Judicial Board decision will be made and then it will be brought to the General Assembly for a vote.

Zaia said he is working with the Judicial Board to make the necessary constitutional changes and bring the vote to the General Assembly.

“The Judicial Board will sit in on their election and will ensure it meets standards, and we are very excited to see the UPUA expand and more groups gaining representation,” Zaia (junior-political science and history) said.

