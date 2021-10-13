Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association approved Judicial Decision #06-16 to give the Performing Arts Council a community group representative seat and swore in a new Multicultural Greek Council representative at its meeting Wednesday night.

According to the decision, PAC — a collaborative group of Penn State's many performing arts organizations — applied for a community group representative seat in UPUA at the beginning of September, and PAC met the criteria for the seat under UPUA's bylaws.

During the open student forum, President of PAC Brain Krall (senior-biology) advocated for the approval of the decision.

UPUA approved Judicial Decision #06-16 unanimously, adding the seat to the General Assembly.

UPUA President Erin Boas also swore in a new Multicultural Greek Council representative, Aarushi Jadhav (junior-material science engineering).

