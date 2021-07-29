There are typically two weeks in the semester familiar to upperclassmen when Penn State’s libraries are full and stress is high — midterms and finals.

Students are double-checking if they have the right pencils and are scrambling to borrow a neighbor’s calculator before making their way to the Pollock Testing Center.

And after plenty of stress-inducing exams, some experienced upperclassmen have established solid study habits to pass to the university’s incoming freshmen.

The first step Jennifer Rodriguez takes is ensuring she has the right setting and mood for studying.

“I really like being in a bright room, and if I can do it outside during the day when there’s good weather, it’s even better because it's even brighter, and it keeps me awake and in a lighter mood,” Rodriguez (junior-psychology) said. “I just try to make my mood as good as possible.”

Tomi Akindele said he likes to reserve library rooms in the Pattee and Paterno Library.

“They’re generally very quiet and soundproof for the most part, and they have a screen where you can project your notes if you’re studying with your friends,” Akindele (senior-human-centered design and development) said.

He said Penn State’s Engineering Library and the Westgate Building are also great for when library rooms are hard to reserve.

However, Magdalene Kish said she can’t be too comfortable when trying to study.

“If I’m in my room, I won’t get too much done,” Kish (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “I find that studying down in the lobby where there’s people really motivates me to get my work done.”

Moreover, Kish advised incoming freshmen to review their notes after every lecture instead of cramming the day before an exam.

“I wish someone would have told me that for every hour I spend in the classroom, I need to spend a couple more hours studying after [the] lecture,” Kish said.

She also said she likes to keep a to-do list and calendar in order to stay organized and spread out her studying when she has several exams coming up.

“If I write a to-do list, I am completing everything on that to-do list,” Kish said. “It will get done — not on the same day — but in the next one to two business days, it’s done.”

When she doesn’t complete something, Kish said she puts a circle next to it to remind herself the task still needs to be completed.

Rodriguez said she writes down detailed notes during lectures and then rewrites them into bullet points and keywords summarizing the class to make studying easier.

“Use every piece of resource and information given in the syllabus or recommended by your professor,” Akindele said.

The main resource he recommended was Penn State Learning, which is right on campus.

Penn State Learning is a free undergraduate tutoring program located in the Boucke and Sparks buildings that offers help in several subjects, according to Penn State Undergraduate Education.

Kish said having a good relationship with professors is another helpful resource to have to fully understand the material. It also benefits the student when in need of a letter of recommendation, she said.

And ultimately, she recommended spreading out studying to decrease procrastination.

“Every time you don’t do something that you told yourself you were going to do, you’re actually disrespecting your standards for being [in college].”

