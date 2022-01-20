During a student’s time at Penn State, they are likely to hear of, or experience, difficulties that may accompany roommate situations.

Leigha Green and Eric Orange said organization and open communication are two of the most important factors to keep in mind while living with roommates.

“Talk about your living expectations,” Green (junior-psychology) said. “Come up with a plan — like a cleaning schedule — at the beginning of the year before things become an issue.”

For Green, living with someone requires structure and a sense of responsibility, which Orange (senior-psychology) echoed.

“Make it clear what your expectations are for the apartment,” Orange said. “If you expect things to get done, make it clear to your roommates.”

Moreover, Orange said students shouldn’t be afraid to speak up when there’s a problem because it’ll make things easier for you in the future.

For Isabella Mehm, living with roommates has had its ups and downs.

“My roommate and I were close over the summer,” Mehm (sophomore-elementary education said). “Things started to develop over time, though.”

Mehm said she wishes she and her roommate had communicated more.

“Being respectful of each other’s time and sleep schedule is one of the most important things for living with roommates,” Mehm said. “If my roommate and I had done this, I would not have moved out halfway through the school year.”

For Kaitlyn Lohr, living with roommates is a great opportunity to meet new people and socialize.

“Roommates are great company,” Lohr (junior-elementary education) said. “They are great to have when you need someone to talk to or hang out with.”

Lohr said even with the ups and downs of living with roommates, she has gotten some really close friends out of the experience.

Brennan Pearson said he’s had some of the best possible experiences when it comes to roommates.

“Starting my freshman year, my roommate and I developed a very tight bond,” Pearson (junior-accounting) said. “Now that I am in my second semester as a junior, I live in a five-bedroom apartment with four of the closest friends I have ever had.”

Pearson said he would not change a thing even if he had the chance.

“Sure, there have been a few bumps along the way,” Pearson said, “but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t get past.”

Julia Phillips said she’s enjoyed the life lessons that come with living with roommates.

“We have different schedules and different friends,” Phillips (freshman-architectural engineering) said, “but it is really nice to have someone to talk to.”

Philips said it’s also been nice spending time with not only her roommate but her whole floor.

For Tori Lenze, having multiple roommates throughout her four years at Penn State has taught her many life lessons.

“I have had eight roommates,” Lenze (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “I am currently living with five other roommates in a small apartment west of campus.”

She said she’s had nothing but a positive experience with her roommates because of how much they focused on just being friends with one another.

“Working to believe the best of one another is really important,” Lenze said. “Laughing with one another, sharing food, taking time to listen and doing small things to serve one another are all easy ways to just love your roommates and mean a lot to them.”

