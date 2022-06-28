Penn State recently announced that effective July 1, full-time faculty members with newborn or adopted children, or are newly appointed as a child’s legal guardian, will become eligible for at least six weeks of paid parental leave.

Two university policies, HRG18 and HR106, have been updated to extend this paid parental leave to faculty members and eligible staff members, according to the university.

“This is an example of how shared governance can help both the faculty and the University administration to problem-solve cooperatively, productively and for the benefit of our community,” Denise Costanzo, vice-chair of the senate’s Faculty Benefits Committee, said in the release.

The revisions made to HRG18 not only allows faculty members to take paid parental leave, but also provides them with the option to take either a non-paid leave of absence for the remainder of the semester or at full-pay be relieved of classroom and classroom-related teaching, according to the release.

Under the updated HRG18 policy, the option to be relieved of classroom responsibilities is now also available for non-tenure-line faculty.

The HR106 updated policy now allows eligible staff members to take parental leave if they have been with the university for at least six months, according to the release.

Eligible staff members include full-time, benefits-eligible staff, as well as academic employees who accrue vacation and are ineligible for leave under HRG18, according to university policy HR106.

