Penn State updated its contingency plans in the event winter weather prohibits typical campus operations.

The university reminded its community that the Office of Physical Plant “will be working diligently to clear sidewalks, parking lots and roadways as quickly as possible.”

However, if circumstances prevent the Office of Physical Plant from its normal operations because of “snow or other weather or emergency conditions,” then individuals are “urged” to remain off campus, and those who must visit campus are advised to “remain alert” and avoid areas that “may be covered in snow or ice.”

The university said individuals can stay informed on weather-related delays and cancellations by using the PSUAlert system, Penn State’s official Twitter, Penn State News and WPSU TV and radio.

Penn State encourages all employees and students to “take responsibility for their own safety.”

According to a release, faculty and staff can review the Handling Weather Day Absences from Human Resources Guideline 10, and union-represented employees should reference their “collective bargaining agreements," for information about absence from work.

Instructors can choose to cancel class altogether or offer content asynchronously, but according to the release, professors may not move their classes to a remote asynchronous format on snow days.

Hybrid courses can either have “content offered asynchronously” or have class “canceled” if the class is scheduled to meet in person, the release said.

A remote synchronous class can continue as normal as long as the faculty member “wishes to and is safely able to do so."

Penn State said web classes are to continue as offered with “no changes.”

Instructors are asked by the university to not “travel during a change in normal campus operations” unless otherwise designated as an “essential employee.”

In the case that a faculty member’s “use of a classroom or other setting for specialized instructional materials is necessary in order to teach a class previously scheduled to be delivered remotely” then that class should be “offered asynchronously” or “canceled,” the release said.

In the event of a delay, classes or activities “beginning at or after the announced time for the resumption of normal campus operations” are to be held as “originally scheduled," according to the release.

In-person activities that were scheduled to commence during a “delayed campus opening are canceled,” the release said.

In the event of an early dismissal, the university will announce the dismissal as “early as possible via PSUAlert and other official platforms," according to the release.

Penn State said students will be released first, and faculty and staff will be released “simultaneously 30-45 minutes after the release of students.”

