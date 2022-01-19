Masking Lion, Lion Tight Shot

On Tuesday, Penn State released updated results to its COVID-19 Dashboard for the week of Jan. 10-16.

As of Wednesday, Penn State reported 523 positive tests out of 7,336 total tests taken at its University Park campus from Jan. 10-16, according to the dashboard.

The coronavirus positivity rate for Jan. 10-16 was 7.1% , which is down from 10.5% from Jan. 3-9.

Over the last seven days, Penn State has reported 414 positive cases out of 6,211 total tests, with the current positivity rate of 6.7%, according to the dashboard.

Penn State’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported the highest number of positive coronavirus tests at University Park since the onset of its tracking procedures during the week of Dec. 14-20, 2020.

From Jan. 3-9, a total of 430 positive cases were reported out of 4,097 tests,  which is 104 more positives than the previous high of 326 during the week of Jan. 25-31, 2021.

The seven-day measurements are updated daily and account for “the rolling percentage of all tests performed that return with a positive COVID-19 result for the previous seven days,” according to Penn State's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Additionally, the current student vaccination rate is 89.7%, Centre County's current vaccination rate is 61.7% and the employee vaccination rate is 84.4%, according to the dashboard.

