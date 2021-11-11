Penn State updates coronavirus testing schedules, operating hours ahead of Thanksgiving, winter breaks

Penn State has scheduled dates for students and employees required to take coronavirus tests this fall to complete their coronavirus tests prior to the Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

According to a release, individuals who this applies to will receive notifications via Penn State email for their specific time frame.

For students at University Park, the testing windows are from Nov. 15-19, Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 and Dec. 6-12.

For employees at any campus including University Park, the testing windows are from Nov. 17-30, Dec. 1-7 and Dec. 8-14.

There will be no required employee testing from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2 due to winter break, according to the release.

More information regarding required testing for spring 2022 has yet to be announced.

Quarantine and isolation accommodations and resources will be available over the breaks as needed, the release said.

During the break periods, drop-in testing at the White Building will stay available for Penn State students, employees and staff, according to the release, however, the site will have modified hours.

According to the release, the White Building testing site will operate on the following schedule:

Nov. 22: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 24: 9-11 a.m.

Nov. 25: Closed

Nov. 26: 9-11 a.m.

Nov. 27: Closed

Nov. 28: 3-5 p.m.

During winter break, the White Building testing site will operate on the following schedule:

Dec. 13-17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 18: Closed

Dec. 19: Closed

Dec. 20: 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 21: Closed

Dec. 22: 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 23: Closed

Dec. 24: Closed

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 26: Closed

Dec. 27: 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 28: Closed

Dec. 29: 9 a.m. to noon

Dec. 30: Closed

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to noon

Jan. 1: Closed

Jan. 2: Closed

According to the release, the White Building testing location will resume hours for the spring semester on Jan. 3 with further details not known at this time.

Penn State's COVID-19 Call Center will be closed on Nov. 25 and 26, as well as from Dec. 20-31 respectively, the release said.

The call center will resume normal hours beginning Jan. 10 and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, the release said.

University Health Services will be closed for several days around Thanksgiving and winter break including Nov. 20, 25, 26, 27 and from Dec. 18 through Jan. 2.

According to the release, UHS, which will resume a regular operation schedule on Jan. 4, will continue offering two options — students can be tested within the UHS building or use testing boxes located by the second-floor entrance — for symptomatic coronavirus testing during operation hours to all students.

Students can also schedule a virtual appointment online using myUHS.

