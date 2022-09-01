Penn State Athletics announced updated clear bag policies Thursday for campus athletic venues during the 2022-23 season.

The release said the intent is to make the policies more "fan friendly," as well as "align with policies in place for large events around the country."

Penn State Athletics said it has increased the size of allowed bags. Starting this semester, 12-by-6-by-12-inch or smaller clear tote bags will be allowed. Small clutches or wristlets measuring 4-by-6-by-1 inches will continue to be permitted, the release said.

Additionally, the following loose items are permitted at Beaver Stadium, Bryce Jordan Center, Pegula Ice Arena, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and Recreation Hall:

Coat

Blanket

Seat cushion that can be rolled and does not have pockets

iPad or other mobile devices

Camera with no camera bag — unless prohibited by the venue

Binoculars with no case or bag

All clear bags and people are subject to metal detection and/or bag inspection when entering the venue, the release said.

People without bags will be able to "bypass" the bag and article check stations at most gates. All other bags are prohibited — including backpacks, fanny packs and purses, the release said.

According to the release, babies may be brought into athletic venues with a soft baby carrier or a sling. However, rigid frame baby and toddler carriers are not permitted, and babies must have their own ticket to the event.

Strollers are permitted in all athletic venues except for Beaver Stadium.

There will be no bag restrictions at the following facilities: Penn State Field Hockey Complex, Indoor Tennis Center, Jeffrey Field, Panzer Stadium, Nittany Lion Softball Park, Holuba Hall, Multi-Sport Facility and Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track, Nittany Lion Outdoor Track, White Building, Sarni Tennis Center, McCoy Natatorium and Blue and White Golf Courses. Bags could be searched upon entering the facility, though.

