Penn State University Police and Public Safety will put in place its second survey to gauge the overall opinion of its policing and other public services.

The survey, administered university-wide by the Penn State Office of Planning, Assessment and Institutional Research, will be confidential, just as the first survey in 2019 was, according to a release.

Penn State said this survey will be tailored to specific policing practices at the university and will aim to perfect on-campus systems relating to public safety, as well as greater measures for the State College community as a whole.

The survey will be sent to select members of the Penn State community on Wednesday and will take approximately 15 minutes to complete, the release said.

According to the release, participants can skip any question, and the results will become public on the University Police’s website by the spring.

