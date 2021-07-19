Beaver Stadium, greenery

Penn State University Police is investigating a criminal trespass and criminal mischief incident reported from a fenced-off construction site on Park Avenue at Porter Road near Beaver Stadium, according to a release.

The suspect was seen trespassing between 2:51-3:06 a.m. on July 12, the release said.

The suspect allegedly broke a glass door on a bulldozer and was last spotted at 3:40 a.m. crossing Park Avenue, according to the release.

Penn State is encouraging anyone with information to contact University Police at 814-863-1111, and anonymous tips can be submitted here.

