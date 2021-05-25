Penn State University Police and Public Safety will be utilizing new technology titled "FirstNet" for first responders, according to a Tuesday release.

FirstNet is a communications platform dedicated to first responders and the extended public safety community. According to the release, it is "the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform" for first responders.

“With this tech advancement, we are equipping our first responders with new capabilities and reliable access to critical information while in the field,” Charlie Noffsinger, associate vice president of Penn State UPPS, said. “While the university works daily to prevent emergencies, it’s important to always be prepared."

The program has already been instigated at Penn State's Abington, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Greater Allegheny, Harrisburg and University Park campuses, and the university plans to implement the program in its other campuses as well.

FirstNet has been utilized in events like Penn State football games, which commonly drew over 100,000 spectators, and allowed UPPS to have streamlined communications during these games where communication is sometimes difficult due to network congestion.

