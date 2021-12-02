Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association swears in new chief justice

During its Wednesday night meeting, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association elected student Andrew Walman as its new chief justice.

Walman (sophomore-mechanical engineering), who is replacing former UPUA Chief Justice Jordan Zaia, said his main focus in the position will be to increase election turnout.

“I think it’s really important that everybody on this campus has the opportunity to have their opinions heard in the election, and I will work tirelessly to keep the elections committee unbiased,” Walman said.

He said to make sure this happens, he will bring more awareness toward elections by creating a “more transparent” process.

Previously, Walman served as an associate justice on the UPUA Judicial Board this year and judicial board clerk last year.

Outside of UPUA, he is also involved in the Penn State Mock Trial Association as the judging and alumni coordinator, as well as the Penn State Applied Research Laboratory as a research assistant. Walman has also worked with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Walman said he will utilize what he's learned as an associate justice and judicial board clerk to improve his performance as the new chief justice.

“I think that those experiences qualify me for this position.”

