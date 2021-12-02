Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association revises its 2022 Elections Code Policy

During the Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association's Wednesday night meeting, it passed a revised UPUA Elections Code Policy for the 2022 elections.

Among the changes made, the one that received the most discussion time was rescheduling the date of Election Day. After debating back and forth, elections will be held the Thursday after 2022 Capital Day.

UPUA also decided to extend candidate registration from two academic weeks to three, which will take place before spring break. Sydney Gibbard, UPUA's speaker of the assembly, said the change was made in order to reach more students.

Additionally, candidates seeking at-large representative positions no longer have to collect signatures during their registration period.

During their campaign period, these candidates won’t be allowed to campaign at the HUB-Robeson Center or in residence areas.

“The HUB is already such a cluttered place, and we didn’t want any more congestion than there already is,” Gibbard (junior-biomedical engineering) said. “It’s where people are eating, and it’s usually where people don’t want to be disturbed.”

Candidates also aren’t allowed to wear campaign promotional clothing.

Other revisions to the 2022 Elections Code Policy include:

Legislative town hall meetings will now be called candidate events.

Candidates must attend at least one candidate event.

Candidates must disclose all other organizations they are an active member in.

UPUA's Deputy Commissioner for Outreach shall reach out to different community groups across campus, including organizations that already have representatives in the current UPUA assembly.

After discussions, the revised version of the Elections code passed unanimously.

