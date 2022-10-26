In the aftermath of the Uncensored America event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein, the University Park Student Fee Board released a statement today to help bring an understanding of how the fee board makes allocation decisions.

The statement began with a brief overview that explained the student fee board as a whole and “legal reasoning behind why their decisions are made the way they are.”

The fee for the 2022-2023 school year has been “assessed at a max of $274.74 per student enrolled full-time in credit-bearing courses." The fee board said the fee is allocated "to work toward the goal of enhancing the 'out-of-class, non-credit-bearing experience at the campuses based on identified student needs.'”

The fee board went on to explain the First Amendment and the impact it has on decisions made with the fee.

In the U.S. Supreme Court case Rosenberger v. Rector and Visitors of University of Virginia, it was found “that while universities can charge students a mandatory student fee, the group that allocates those fees must do so viewpoint-neutrally.”

This means decisions "must not be based on religious, political or personal views.”

“All viewpoints, including those that are controversial or against popular belief, must have an equal chance to receive funding,” according to the statement.

The statement gave reasons why events like Gavin McInnes and Alex Stein, and other like it in the past, have been able to be canceled.

Uncensored America requested funds from the University Park Allocation Committee to bring Gavin McInnes and Alex Stein to Penn State, the statement said.

“This was the correct decision from UPAC and was in line with the law’s requirement to remain viewpoint neutral for funding decisions,” the statement said.

The event provoked negative reactions from students and the Penn State Community and sparked protests outside of the event Monday night — which in turn led to the cancellation of the event.

During the protest, “violent individuals who were not confirmed, but were alleged, to be part of the ‘Proud Boys’ brought cans of mace,” the statement said.

These individuals "sprayed several protesters, members of the press and a police officer with that mace, directly in front of the police officers stationed to maintain safety during the speaking event.”

The fee board said in the coming weeks it will meet with the University General Counsel and other administrators "to engage in discussions, and conduct research to explore what, if any, changes are possible.

The fee board said it opposes “any discrimination against any person, regardless of their race, ethnicity, sex, gender, sexual orientation, ability, country of origin, religion, political-leaning, culture, or any other characteristic that makes up the whole person.”

The fee board said its meetings are open to students and encouraged students to "vote in every election" they can.

“Any motion forward, no matter how gradual, is infinitely better than no motion at all,” the statement said.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE