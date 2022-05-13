Penn State University Park campus will pause operations at its 101 N. Atherton St. coronavirus testing center after Friday.

University Park students who experience symptoms can go to University Health Services on campus and may schedule appointments on myUHS, according to a release.

Symptomatic students on other Penn State campuses are advised to test at their campus health centers or local providers.

Kelly Wolgast, Penn State’s director of COVID-19 Operations Control Center, said “[i]t is important for everyone to stay aware of COVID-19 conditions and to continue to take precautions to avoid contact with the virus.”

Penn State General Stores have rapid coronavirus tests available for purchase, according to the release. Symptomatic Penn State employees are advised to stay home and get tested at their local healthcare provider.

MORE CAMPUS CONTENT

Penn State Traditional American Indian Powwow returns in person June 25-26 The Penn State Traditional American Indian Powwow is returning in person June 25-26 at Mt. N…