Penn State's University Park Allocation Committee released a statement Friday regarding its position on its funding of Uncensored America's British alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulus planned event.

The student fees are intended to fund initiatives that represent diverse perspectives and viewpoints of the student body, according to UPAC's Instagram post.

Funding the Uncensored America event was not meant to "dehumanize" a marginalized community of the student body or promote ideals harmful to diversity, equity and inclusion, the post said.

"The nature of his commentary is both highly offensive and dangerous to a community that too often faces discrimination," UPAC said in the statement. "It is our goal to facilitate a safe and welcoming environment for all students at Penn State, and we understand how this program directly contradicts those efforts."

UPAC is neutral in its decision to host Yiannopoulus and does not "explicitly share" the viewpoints of Yiannopoulus.

"All viewpoints, including those that are controversial, must have an equal chance of receiving funding," UPAC said in the statement.

Yiannopoulos identifies as an “ex-gay” and often speaks on anti-LGBTQ matters, according to a joint statement from the University Park Undergraduate Association, Lion PRIDE and Queer and Trans People of Color on Tuesday.

Penn State student Jacob Ehrbaker started a Change.org petition Monday in response to the planned campus visit.

"On top of this notion, the entire speech promotes gay conversion therapy, which is physically, mentally and emotionally abusive," the petition said. "Conversion therapy should be banned, as it already is in State College, but promoting these homophobic ideologies should not be allowed in a public university."

Also, in a statement Monday, Penn State officials denounced the messages, writings, activism and planned visit of Yiannopoulos, the Penn State College Democrats condemned the visit Tuesday and Penn State THON condemned the event Wednesday.

The university, however, announced it will not be taking action against Yiannopoulos because of a possible violation of First Amendment “expressive rights,” according to Vice President and General Counsel Steve Dunham, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims and Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst.

