Penn State Undergraduate Research and Fellowships Mentoring and the University Libraries will offer a series of virtual workshops over the summer pertaining to research methods and opportunities for students.

The program will consist of seven one-hour sessions, and each workshop will occur once a week from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday from June 30 to Aug. 11, according to a release.

Each webinar will be led by a Penn State faculty member involved in either URFM or University Libraries.

Some of the discussion topics include developing research questions, writing literature reviews and managing data, according to the release.

The full schedule of events and descriptions can be found on URFM's website.

