Penn State University Libraries will host its De-Stress Fest virtually this year as final exams are right around the corner for students.

The festival’s activities will “help students relax, take a break from studying and even learn a new hobby — all while preparing for finals,” according to Penn State News

From Monday, April 26 through Friday, May 7, virtual De-Stress Fest will share a curated list of links, tutorials and homegrown videos for students. Examples of the links will include online storytelling, virtual art galleries, arts and crafts tutorials, and puppy playrooms.

Virtual yoga tutorials will also be available.

The virtual De-Stress Fest is open to students at all Penn State commonwealth campuses and World Campus.

For those with questions regarding the virtual De-Stress Fest, contact Megan Gilpin at mcg13@psu.edu.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE