Penn State University Libraries' HathiTrust Emergency Temporary Access Service, which provided digital access to library resources during the pandemic, will end July 10 as several locations begin the process of reopening.

Most University Libraries locations will reopen and return books to shelves by July 19 — except for University Park's Pattee and Paterno Library, according to a release.

The Pattee and Paterno Library will require more time to restore its library stacks and spaces, the release said, which puts its potential date of reopening in early August.

Once University Libraries restores its online catalogue, people can begin to place holds on materials, according to the release.

