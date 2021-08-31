Penn State University Libraries' University Park Office Delivery Service has been expanded to graduate students, as of Friday. Now, anyone with an on-campus delivery address is eligible for the service from the libraries, according to a release.

Library materials available for pickup from the central first floor Pattee Library Commons Services Desk as well as those obtained through Interlibrary Loan request are eligible for the Office Delivery Service, the release said.

Penn State said students can use this service by confirming their library borrowing privileges, which are automatically activated for students and most faculty members.

If a user discovers they have not activated their borrowing privileges, they can enable borrowing privileges and create a My Library Account and confirm checkouts, the release said.

Once borrowing privileges are enabled, users must create an ILLiad account, which will allow the user to request library materials through Interlibrary Loan, according to the release.

