 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State University Libraries announces modified summer hours

Library Tulips- Feature

Pink tulips bloom outside of the Pattee and Paterno Library on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in University Park, Pa. 

 Emily Rosio

Penn State University Libraries announced its modified summer hours that will come into effect beginning Monday, according to Penn State.

The Pattee and Paterno Library will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release. The library will be closed on Saturday and open from 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

All university libraries at undergraduate campuses will be closed May 29 for Memorial Day, June 19 for Juneteenth and July 4 for Independence Day, according to the release.

The modified hours will be in effect through Aug. 19.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags