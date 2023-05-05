Penn State University Libraries announces modified summer hours

Penn State University Libraries announced its modified summer hours that will come into effect beginning Monday, according to Penn State.

The Pattee and Paterno Library will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release. The library will be closed on Saturday and open from 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

All university libraries at undergraduate campuses will be closed May 29 for Memorial Day, June 19 for Juneteenth and July 4 for Independence Day, according to the release.

The modified hours will be in effect through Aug. 19.

