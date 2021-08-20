Penn State University Health Services announced it will provide appointments for students to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Student Health Center.

The vaccine will then be offered every Tuesday and Thursday beginning Sept. 2 during the same time frame and at the same location.

Students intending to receive the first dose should bring their Penn State ID and a copy of their health insurance card if it is not already uploaded in myUHS, according to Penn State Student Affairs.

Registration for vaccine appointments can be completed through myUHS.

If students are unable to schedule during those times, Centre Volunteers in Medicine will offer walk-in or scheduled appointments for the vaccine this Monday and Monday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to its website.

Until Monday, any student who uploads proof of vaccination to myUHS is eligible for a weekly drawing of prizes, including $1,000, a Barnes and Noble gift card or a football signed by coach James Franklin.

