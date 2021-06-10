Penn State University Health Services will host two free coronavirus vaccination clinics, open to all students except those of World Campus, on June 28 and June 29.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center at University Park, according to a release.

Students must schedule an appointment from their "myUHS" accounts in order to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

UHS will distribute the second dose on July 26 and July 27. Appointments for the second dose of the vaccine will be scheduled after the first dose, according to the release.

Penn State is encouraging students to bring their student IDs and health insurance cards to the clinics.

While the clinic is free to students, the students' health insurance will be billed for administrative fees.

