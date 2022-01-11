Penn State's University Health services will offer first, second and booster doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to all students beginning Wednesday, according to a release.

First- and second-dose shots are available Wednesdays, and boosters are available Thursdays and Fridays, the release said. Students can make appointments via myUHS to receive their vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Health Center.

Students unavailable on the scheduled days are encouraged to visit local providers to receive their vaccines, the release said.

As of now, the university said booster shots do not affect the weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated students and employees.

The university said it strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated and boosted for the coronavirus and to share vaccination status with the university.

